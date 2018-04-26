Pro-PKK lawmaker elected head of German-Turkish parliamentary group

A pro-PKK lawmaker from the German Left Party, Sevim Dağdelen has been elected as the head of the German-Turkish parliamentary group at a time when the two countries seek normalization in ties.

The sour relations between Turkey and Germany, which have been normalized to a certain extent over the course of recent months, may be set for another setback as one of the biggest fans of the PKK terrorist group in the German parliament, Left Party lawmaker Dağdelen, has been elected as the chairwoman of the German-Turkish parliamentary group, which is supposed to enhance the level of friendship between Ankara and Berlin.

Dağdelen previously sparked controversy in November 2017 when she displayed the flag of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliate, during her speech in the German parliament.

The Bundestag was discussing a possible extension of Germany's troop deployment against the Daesh terror group in Syria. Dağdelen called the ban on YPG flags "disgraceful," claiming that the PKK offshoot was fighting against Daesh just like German soldiers were in Syria.

Her election led to harsh criticism in Ankara as well. "A designated activist of the terrorist organization PKK has become the chairwoman of the German-Turkish parliamentary group!? With this, the "friendship group" loses its meaning and can dissolve itself immediately," Mustafa Yeneroğlu, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul deputy, said via his Twitter account.

In addition, the AK Party deputy stressed that a possible visit of Dağdelen to Turkey would not be welcome in Ankara. "She can save the trip to Turkey to herself. She is not welcome," Yeneroğlu said.

Moreover, Dağdelen was one of the lawmakers in Germany that called for an end to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against the YPG in Syria's Afrin. Voicing her criticism to Turkey's anti-terrorism operation in Afrin, Dağdelen urged NATO to put pressure on Ankara at the time.

It remains unknown how Dağdelen's election will affect the bilateral ties. Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his German counterpart Heiko Maas said they are determined to retain the positive trend in bilateral ties. Speaking on the sidelines of a U.N. meeting, Çavuşoğlu and Maas exchanged views on the state of the bilateral ties between Ankara and Berlin. According to diplomatic sources, the meeting on the 21st floor of the German U.N. Embassy lasted just over half an hour and was described by the German side as a "good conversation in a constructive atmosphere." Turkey and Germany have just started to mend the marred ties following a nearly two-year-long turmoil in relations.