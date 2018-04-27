4 senior Daesh terrorists detained in western Turkey's Izmir

Security forces detained four suspected senior Daesh members in the Aegean province of Izmir on Friday, according to a security source.

The counter-terrorism unit of the Izmir Police Department and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) conducted a joint operation in which the terror group's "Emir" of Syria's Deir el-Zour region and three other ringleaders were arrested, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The so-called Emir, who was allegedly involved in the massacre of 700 people in Syria in December 2017 and is said to have close relations with Daesh terror group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was trying to cross into Europe.

At least 319 people have lost their lives in Daesh terror attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.