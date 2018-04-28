France to boost cooperation with YPG terrorists

France has scaled up its military presence and cooperation with the PKK-affiliated groups in northern Syria as new troops were reportedly dispatched to the area.

According to Anadolu Agency's (AA) local sources, French special forces recently arrived at the U.S. base in Rmeilan, Syria. Sources also claimed that the French activity between Iraq and Syria has increased recently. French soldiers were reportedly patrolling in Manbij and Raqqa, areas held by the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG).

It was also reported that French soldiers were being accompanied by YPG terrorists, while French officers held two meetings with senior YPG leaders in the area.

Earlier, AA reported that French soldiers were spotted in at least five YPG-occupied areas. More than 100 French special forces were seen in the towns of Sarrin and Ayn Issa, as well as the strategic Mishtanur Hill and at the U.S. air base in Harab-Isk, near the French Lafarge cement plant.

French President Emmanuel Macron last month met with the representatives of the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and offered his support.

In relation to France's attitude toward the YPG, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned the country of abetting terrorism. He also noted that the YPG terrorists used cement from the French giant Lafarge to build underground structures including hospitals and fortifications.