Turkish police detain 41 Daesh suspects

Turkish counterterrorism police detained 40 foreign and one local Daesh suspects in Istanbul on Saturday.

The police did not reveal the nationalities of the detained foreign suspects.

The anti-terror operation was started simultaneously at around 10:00 p.m. local time in 10 districts, the Doğan News Agency reported

Police also seized digital material containing propaganda of the Daesh terror group in the suspects' possession.

The detained suspects were taken to the anti-terror branch of the Istanbul police department.