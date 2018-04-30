YPG intensifies terrorist activities in Manbij

The PKK terrorist group's Syria affiliate has expedited its activities, including confiscation of private property and forceful military recruitment, in the Manbij region of northern Syria, local sources said Saturday.

The sources, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on condition of anonymity, said the terrorists were forcing youngsters to take up arms.

The terror group has been forcibly recruiting civilians born between the years 1988-2000. Those who resist have been given a deadline of May 5 by the terrorists, after which they will face detention and punishment, the sources added.

On Friday, the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists captured 200 residential and commercial properties owned by the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) members and their families. The terror group has increased its checkpoints across Manbij, with one on almost every street. The United States has supported the YPG under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara considers the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organization that has waged a more than 30-year war against the Turkish state, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths.

The YPG terror group invaded the Manbij district in August 2016 with U.S. support. The presence of the YPG in northern Manbij and areas east of the Euphrates, coupled with continuous U.S. support to the group, under the pretext of the fight against the Daesh terrorist group, has intensified tensions in Turkey's relations with the U.S. During former U.S. President Barack Obama's term, Washington promised that the U.S. would halt its support to the YPG and ensure the withdrawal of the group from Manbij and the eastern Euphrates; however, this promise has not been kept.