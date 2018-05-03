UK arrests British YPG militant under Terrorism Act

British authorities arrested a UK citizen late Wednesday who had traveled to Syria to fight against Daesh terrorists in the ranks of another militant group, the PKK's Syrian wing YPG.

Jamie Janson, the great nephew of 1960s secretary of state for war, John Profumo, was arrested upon arrival to the country as he made his way back from Syria.

Janson was returning home on a coach from France, the Daily Mail reported.

The paper also said in a piece that he was released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Although the UK fails to recognize YPG as the Syrian affiliate of globally recognized terrorist group PKK, it has taken some significant steps.

In February, two other YPG members were also arrested in the UK.

Aidan James, 27, was held at Liverpool Airport as he was returning from Syria.

James was charged with one count of perpetrating acts of terrorism, and two counts of attendance at a place used for terrorist training.

Earlier in the month, another British man, Jim Matthews appeared in front of a British court after being charged with similar offenses due to his previous activities alongside with the PKK/YPG in Syria.

A U.K. minister has also acknowledged that Britain is aware of the possible links between the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, YPG.

"We are very concerned over possible links. We don't seek any link with the PKK and ourselves in any way," said Alistair Burt, minister of state for the Middle East, speaking at a session of the House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee.

Responding to questions at the committee, Burt gave the answer to a question by the committee from Labour Party member Mike Gapes on links between the two terrorist groups.

"We urge the PYD [Democratic Union Party] at all times to sever any links it might have with the PKK," he added.