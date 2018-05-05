14 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror ops in a week, Turkish military says

At Least 14 PKK terrorists, including two senior figures, have been neutralized in counter-terror operations in the past week, the Turkish military said Saturday.

According to a statement by the military, the terrorists were neutralized in operations carried out in southeastern Hakkari, Diyarbakır, Şırnak provinces, as well as northern Iraq.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) uses the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who were killed in the operations.



Security forces destroyed seven weapons emplacements, shelters, hideouts and caves used by the terrorists, while they confiscated 19 infantry rifles, two antitank missiles, and destroyed 22 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



Meanwhile, the military also said that the number of terrorists neutralized in Operation Olive Branch has reached 4,403.