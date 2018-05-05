Turkish military shot down PKK drone in northern Iraq

A PKK drone approaching a Turkish base in northern Iraq was shot down on Thursday by Turkish military with an anti-drone weapon. The Turkish Armed Forces General Staff (TSK) announced on its Twitter page that the drone was shot down, while an AT-4 anti-tank weapon and numerous AK-47 and M-16 rifles were seized in ongoing operations in northern Iraq's Hakurk region. Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region near the Iranian border have been carried out regularly since July 2015 when the PKK resumed its armed terror campaign. Turkey also increased its military presence in its military bases in northern Iraq. The three-decade-plus campaign of the PKK, listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union has killed some 40,000 people, including women and children in Turkey. The group resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.