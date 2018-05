Senior PKK terrorist Behçet Arvas, who was behind the attack on opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's convoy in Turkey's Artvin in 2016, has been killed in anti-terror ops in eastern Kars province, the interior ministry said in a statement Monday.

In 2016, Kılıçdaroğlu's convoy was stuck in an armed clash between PKK terrorists and soldiers escorting the convoy in the northeastern province of Artvin.