Turkey says military operations in northern Iraq to continue until PKK rooted out

Turkey will remain in northern Iraq until all terrorists are eradicated, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Tuesday, underlining that a new strategic phase has begun in the fight against terror in the region.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in a televised interview, Canikli said: "We will stay in northern Iraq until terrorism is eradicated. The Turkish Armed Forces [TSK] will not return without reaching their objective."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Monday that Turkey started operations in the Qandil mountains, targeting PKK terrorists. It has been reported that currently around 3,000 to 5,000 Turkish soldiers have been participating in the operation. Nearly 150 soldiers of special military units are also reportedly participating in the operation. Gendarmerie Special Forces who have returned from the Afrin operation are also expected to cross the border when the ground operation begins.





Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and armed drones are also being used to monitor the area to identify and eliminate targets. The targets identified by the UAVs have been eliminated by the Pars Fleet deployed by Diyarbakır's 8th Main Jet Base Command.

Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar said yesterday that there is no turning back from the fight against the terrorists and underlined that in the last two days of the operation, 26 PKK targets were destroyed in airstrikes.

The Qandil mountains, located roughly 40 kilometers southeast of the Turkish border in Iraq's Irbil province, are being used as the headquarters of the PKK and its Iranian affiliate, the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), although the area is under de jure control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The area has frequently been hit by the TSK in the last decade.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. It has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, during which more than 40,000 people were killed.

As the PKK continues to pose security threats to the country from northern Iraq, it was all but inevitable that Turkey would take action against the terror group.

Canikli said the Turkish military established bases for the first time in areas captured from the terrorist group in northern Iraq and highlighted that without the bases it would be difficult to maintain the operation in the long term.

The defense minister also added that more than 500 terrorists have been killed in northern Iraq since the beginning of the year. Commenting on the field conditions in northern Iraq, Canikli stated that the mountainous terrain enables the terrorist's mobility.

Turkey previously took control of the areas along its borders with Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch. The operation on the PKK's headquarters in Qandil is mounting pressure on the PKK presence in Sinjar, northwestern Iraq, which has also been used by the PKK as a logistical command since 2016. Erdoğan said last week that the Qandil operation may stretch to the Sinjar district of Nineveh province in northern Iraq.

In relation to the reactions from neighboring countries to the operation launched by Turkey, the defense minister stressed that the operation against the PKK is being carried out in coordination with Baghdad and Tehran. He stated that Iran has clearly expressed a positive approach about giving necessary support to the operation, adding that the discussions with Iran are still underway. Canikli said Turkey has been using its right to self-defense and has no other aim other than clearing terrorist threats directed toward the country.

Touching on the recent remarks of opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu saying there is no information about the presence of PKK terrorists in Qandil, Canikli said that this approach aims to discredit Turkey's fight against terrorism.