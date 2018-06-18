Turkish military starts patrolling Syria's Manbij, Erdoğan says

Turkey to set up monitoring posts in Manbij similar to Idlib

Turkish military started patrolling northern Syria's Manbij as envisaged in a roadmap agreed by Ankara and Washington earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

In a statement the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also announced the beginning of the mission.

Earlier local sources reported that Turkish soldiers escorted by a U.S. helicopter entered outer districts of Manbij.

According to Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkish forces will also enter Manbij city center.

"We said we would act together with the U.S. Plans were made. [Turkish soldiers] will also enter Manbij, which will be cleared from terrorists in a short period of time. Our stage goal is to stabilize the areas under the YPG control," he said.

The Manbij roadmap was announced after a meeting in Washington between Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) from the northern Syrian city and stability in the region.

The YPG previously announced pullout from the area.

The U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the YPG, has long been a cause of tension between Ankara and Washington, sparking fears of a direct confrontation between the two NATO allies.