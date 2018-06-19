Arrest warrants issued for 124 military personnel for suspected FETÖ links

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Turkey's central Konya province issued arrest warrants Tuesday for 124 military personnel over suspected links to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Some 30 suspects were arrested soon after the warrants went out. The remaining suspects are being sought in simultaneous operations across 31 provinces.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Since the defeated coup attempt, operations have been ongoing in the military, police and judiciary, as well as in state institutions across the country, to arrest suspects with alleged links to FETÖ.