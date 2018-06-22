9 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq

A total of nine PKK terrorists were killed in counterterror operations carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Kani Rash regions, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Friday in a statement.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said Thursday that 11 temporary military bases have been set up in northern Iraq to eliminate the PKK terrorist organization's leadership from the Qandil mountains. Yıldırım added that 400 square kilometers have been cleared of terrorists so far and some senior figures were killed in airstrikes.

Previously on Wednesday, 10 other PKK terrorists were killed in air-backed operations carried out in northern Iraq's Avashin-Basyan and Sinat-Haftanin regions.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.