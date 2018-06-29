4,513 terrorists neutralized since start of Turkey’s Afrin operation, military says

The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized more than 4,500 terrorists since the beginning of Turkey's cross-border anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch.

Turkish Armed Forces said in a press release on Friday that 4,513 terrorists had been neutralized since Jan. 20.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed, captured or surrendered.

56 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in a week

The Turkish General Staff also announced Friday that56 PKK terrorists had been killed or captured in the past one week during operations in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak, Hakkari, Kahramanmaraş, Diyarbakır, Ağrı, Bitlis provinces, and northern Iraq.

Seven Turkish soldiers were also killed and six others were wounded during the operations carried out between June 21 and June 28.

During the operations, 16 weapons - including 15 infantry rifles- were seized, 22 improvised explosives were defused while seven weapon pits and shelters were destroyed, it added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.