Gov’t expected to make new counter-terror laws after end of state of emergency

The new government is expected to work on some counterterrorism and homeland security laws in the upcoming term after the end of the state of emergency later next month.

According to a report published by the Hürriyet newspaper on Friday, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will seek to make new laws to fill in the gap that may exist in the fight against existing terror threats following the end of the state of emergency in mid-July,

Prior to the snap parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the state of emergency would be lifted. However, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli had stated that it would be better to lift it once the fight against terrorism is concluded.

Moving forward, the two leaders are reported to have reached an understanding on when this will happen.

The deadline for the current state of emergency is on July 19. Following the meeting between Erdoğan and Bahçeli, presidential sources had announced on Wednesday that state of emergency would not be extended for a new term.

According to reports, there are some "red lines" for the MHP in regards to the post-state of an emergency era. After its removal, the formula for making necessary legal arrangements in case of need is being discussed in order to combat terrorism. Normally in the new executive presidential system, the president is entitled to issue decrees. However, the president shall not issue decrees if it concerns basic rights of the people. Therefore, the law must be passed in Parliament.

Indeed, the AK Party and the MHP have the majority in Parliament to pass laws in the next term. The two parties entered the June 24 elections under the same umbrella as the People's Alliance. The alliance garnered some 53 percent of the vote, winning 344 seats in Parliament.

Turkey declared the current state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following a deadly coup attempt that killed 250 people and left 2,200 injured. Since then, it has been extended seven times by Parliament.

The main objective of the state of emergency is to fight terror threats directed toward the country and to maintain stability. Turkey has been fighting against various terror groups including the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the PKK and Daesh.

In the year-and-a-half since, security forces have arrested thousands of people suspected of involvement in the coup bid, many who were holding positions in the government and military, and are thought to pose a continuing threat.