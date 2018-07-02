4 PKK terrorists killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq

At least four PKK terrorists were killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said Monday.

In a post on Twitter, the military said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on Monday in northern Iraq's Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions.

In recent days, Turkish officials have suggested that the Mount Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

"It is not a matter of operation, but a matter of timing," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said. "Qandil is no longer a faraway goal for us."

The Qandil Mountains, located roughly 40 kilometers southeast of the Turkish border in Iraq's Irbil province, are being used as the headquarters of the PKK and its Iranian affiliate, the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), although the area is under de jure control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The area has frequently been hit by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the last decade.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK resumed its decadesold armed campaign in July 2015.