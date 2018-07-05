Cameroon hands over FETÖ-linked schools to Turkey

Cameroon has transferred six schools affiliated with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the terrorist organization behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, to a special Turkish foundation."Cameroon authorities told us that those who dared to commit such a betrayal are a threat to Cameroon too," Hüsnü Murat Ülkü, Turkey's ambassador to Cameroon, told Anadolu Agency (AA) yesterday, referring to the defeated July 15 coup attempt, which took 251 lives and injured 2,200.

Cameroon showed great solidarity with Turkey by transferring the FETÖ schools to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, he added.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETÖ. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad. Dozens of African countries have handed over FETÖ schools to Maarif or closed them down at Ankara's request.

Ülkü explained that Cameroonian authorities waited until the end of the school year so as to minimize the disruption for students.

Relations between Turkey and Cameroon are excellent, he said.

"The transfer of the schools is a development which confirms strong bonds and solid friendship," Ülkü added.

Birol Akgün, Maarif's head, thanked the Cameroonian government and stressed Maarif will do a better job educating its young students.

"We will continue to take over FETÖ-affiliated schools in Africa and in various parts of the world," he explained.

Turkey has asked several countries to shut down dozens of schools, colleges and businesses linked to the FETÖ network in the wake of the July 15 coup attempt.Ankara says FETÖ is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state by infiltrating Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

The terrorist group is also known to operate hundreds of schools under the auspices of its network around the world. For decades, it disguised itself as a charity movement with religious undertones, opening schools, charities and companies in numerous countries where the children of the elite are enrolled, thus extending its international clout, said prosecutors investigating the international network.

FETÖ members enjoyed safe haven in most countries they operated in before the 2016 coup attempt, but Turkey's diplomatic efforts after the putsch bid have paid off with most countries agreeing to cooperate with Ankara in the crackdown on the terrorists.