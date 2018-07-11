Turkish ops ‘neutralize’ 18 terrorists in southern Turkey, hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

Joint operations carried out by Turkish police and gendarmerie "neutralized" 18 terrorists in southern Turkey – 11 in Osmaniye province, three in Diyarbakır and four in Şırnak – the Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to refer to militants who are killed, captured or have surrendered.

A statement by the ministry said counterterror operations in the region are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Turkish airstrikes "destroyed" 28 PKK terror targets in northern Iraq, the General Staff said Wednesday.

The military said fighter jets hit targets on Tuesday in northern Iraq's Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions, destroying shelters and depots that were used by PKK.

Turkish officials have recently suggested that the Mount Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.