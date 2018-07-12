State of emergency to partially continue to avoid let up in terrorism fight

The nationwide state of emergency may partially continue after July 17, the date its extension is due to end, in order not to interrupt the fight against terrorism.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is expected to present a 100-article amendment package in Parliament in the coming days. The package will see a partial implementation of the state of emergency in the case of major terrorist attacks to authorize the judiciary to collect evidence, detain suspects and impose media blackout if necessary. A partial state of emergency will also be implemented in natural disasters to expedite intervention of emergency services.

Turkish media reported on Friday that Turkey will adopt the French model in this context. The French government lifted the state of emergency on Nov. 1 last year.

The European Union country imposed the state of emergency after terrorist attacks on Nov. 13, 2015 in which 130 people were killed. Following the end of the state of emergency in France, the government introduced new regulations to make the anti-terrorism laws stricter.

In the Turkish model, "safe territories" may be created in areas where terrorism affects the people the most if necessary. The authority of governors will be enhanced. Administrative control mechanisms will be established. The governor will be able to impose curfews.

Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, following a deadly coup attempt by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which killed 250 people and wounded 2,200.

The main objective of the state of emergency was to fight any terror threat that may be directed toward Turkey and to maintain internal stability. Turkey has been fighting various terror groups including FETÖ, the PKK and Daesh.