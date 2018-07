Meanwhile, the Turkish army yesterday completed its 13th round of patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliate.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said both countries' forces conducted separate coordinated patrols in the region between areas liberated by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield and Manbij.

The first patrols by Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.