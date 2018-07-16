37 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operations last week

A total of 37 PKK terrorists, including two high-ranking members, were killed in nationwide counterterror operations from July 9-16, according to a written statement released Monday by the Turkish Interior Ministry.

Turkish air and ground forces conducted some 1,950 operations in the past week, during which eight PKK terrorists were captured alive, while eight others surrendered, the statement said.

The statement also elaborated that three shelters and caves used by the terrorist group were destroyed in Diyarbakır, Tokat and Hakkari provinces, while 46 heavy- and long-barrel weapons, numerous explosives, thousands of pieces of ammunition and 26 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized.

Police squads, gendarmerie units and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also detained 209 suspected PKK members, 58 Daesh terrorist suspects and 467 people with suspected links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

As part of the fight against irregular migration, 4,036 illegal immigrants, including 249 at sea, and 105 organizers were captured, the statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.