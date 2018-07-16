Last YPG terrorists leave Syria's Manbij, allied fighters say

People of Manbij long for Turkey to rid their hometown of YPG

The last People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists left the northern Syrian town of Manbij on Sunday, allied fighters controlling the town said, fulfilling a longstanding Turkish demand that the YPG withdraw.

Turkey objects to the presence of the YPG in Syria near its border. It views the YPG as a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed PKK, which has waged a three-decade bloody campaign on Turkish soil.

"The Manbij Military Council announces that the last batch of (YPG) military advisers completed its withdrawal on July 15, 2018, after completing their mission of military training and preparation of our forces...," a statement said.

The Manbij Military Council is allied to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG.

The announcement came after a Manbij road map was announced by Turkey and the United States in early June. The reached deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG from the northern Syrian city and stability in the region. It envisaged deployment of Turkish forces to assure peace in the region and train local forces to establish and maintain security.

Manbij has been controlled by the YPG terrorist group, the US' main ally against Daesh, since 2016. Turkey has long demanded that the U.S. avoid cooperation with the YPG, objecting YPG presence west of the Euphrates River, including the predominantly Arab town of Manbij.

The YPG previously announced in June it would pullout from the area, but did not specify how many were still left in the town.

The U.S. support for the SDF has long been a cause of tension between Ankara and Washington, sparking fears of a direct confrontation between the two NATO allies. Turkey previously launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to eliminate the YPG from Afrin province in northwestern Syria.

The YPG's ultimate aim is to establish an autonomous region in northern Syria by connecting the northwestern Afrin canton to the Kobani and Jazeera cantons in the northeast. As such, Turkey's operation aims to put an end to the group's autonomy plans, which Ankara terms a "terror corridor."

Since conflict broke out there in 2011, Syria has been sliced up into various zones of control, with the Assad regime making a comeback to hold more than 60 percent of the country.

But much of its north is controlled by the YPG or its allies, and the U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh operates several bases there.