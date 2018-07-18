Investigation launched after HDP deputies attend terrorist's funeral

An investigation was launched on two deputies from the pro-PKK People's Democratic Party (HDP) yesterday for attending the funeral of PKK terrorist Mehmet Yakışır, who killed a 15-year-old boy in northern Turkey.

HDP Deputies Musa Farisoğulları and Remziye Tosun, both from the southeastern Diyarbakır province, had attended the funeral of the terrorist group's senior member in the Black Sea region.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on Sunday that Turkish security forces killed Mehmet Yakışır in operations.

Yakışır was accused of killing 15-year-old Eren Bülbül last August in Maçka, Trabzon. He was on in the red category of Turkey's most wanted terrorists list for many of his terrorist activities.

Formed in 1978, the PKK terrorist group has fought a long separatist battle with the Turkish state. Its terror campaign has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Although the HDP claims to represent the whole of Turkey, the party fails to portray a position that differentiates itself completely from the PKK, which often causes criticism and reactions by the public.

The Turkish government has long accused the HDP of having close links with the PKK. In November 2016, 13 HDP lawmakers were arrested, and 10 of them, including HDP Co-chairs Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, remain under arrest awaiting trial on charges related to being members or leaders of and committing crimes for the PKK.