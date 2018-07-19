Head of logistics for PKK terrorist group killed in Turkish airstikes in northern Iraq

A PKK member suspected of being the head of logistics and arms carrier for the terrorist organization was killed in airstrikes on July 13 in northern Iraq, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) announced Thursday.

In a statement on Twitter, the TSK said three members of the terror group were "neutralized" while carrying out a deal for weapons, ammunition and drugs, and that the PKK's logistics head Hasan Çakmak, codenamed Delil Karakoçan, was confirmed dead after the strikes.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either killed, surrendered or captured.

In a separate statement, the military said Turkish airstrikes "neutralized" nine terrorists in the country's southeastern Şırnak and Siirt provinces and northern Iraq's Qandil region in operations conducted between July 17-19.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.