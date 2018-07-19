YPG's withdrawal from Turkey-US patrol areas in Manbij confirmed, MFA says

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy confirmed Thursday that the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate the Democratic Union Party (PYD)'s armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) had withdrawn from areas jointly patrolled by Turkey and the U.S. in Syria's Manbij as part of an agreement signed back in June.

In line with the agreement reached with the U.S., Turkey has been expecting a complete withdrawal of the YPG terrorists in Manbij and surrounding areas. U.S. military support for the YPG in Manbij had strained ties between Ankara and Washington and led to fears of a confrontation between the two NATO allies since there were roughly 2,000 U.S. troops deployed in the city.

A road map for Manbij was announced following a meeting in Washington between Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early June.

The first patrols by Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.

On the topic of Syria, Aksoy said Turkey also strongly condemns regime attacks targeting de-escalation zones in southern Syria.

"We do not want the same scenario in Syria's southwest to be experienced in Idlib," he said.

The spokesperson also said Turkey had urged the U.S. to not delay matters pertaining to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and its leader Fetullah Gülen during a working group meeting on July 13.