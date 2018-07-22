17 PKK terrorists killed in in anti-terror operations in southeast Turkey, northern Iraq

Seventeen terrorists were killed in the latest operations carried out by security forces over the weekend in Turkey's southeastern region and northern Iraq.

At least nine PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to signify the terrorists in question either surrendered, or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the terrorists were "neutralized" during counterterrorism operations carried out in rural areas of Hakkari.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

On Saturday, eight other terrorists were also killed in the airstrikes against the group in Hakkari, as well as in northern Iraq's Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions, the military said.



The Turkish General Staff did not specify the terror groups involved, but Turkey is embroiled in a long-running struggle against the PKK terror group in the area. According to the statement, the operations were conducted on July 20-21.

Turkey has intensified its military operations in northern Iraq, including plans for a possible offensive on the Qandil mountains region, where the PKK's headquarters are located. Ankara argues that Qandil is where most of the PKK terrorists infiltrate into Turkey from.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including many women and children.