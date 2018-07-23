Dozens of terrorists captured or killed in anti-terror ops, Turkish authorities say

Head of logistics for PKK terrorist group killed in Turkish airstikes in northern Iraq

Last week, 40 terrorists were neutralized, including gray category PKK member Meryem Özsöğüt, the Ministry of the Interior announced Monday.

Of those, 26 were killed, six were captured and eight surrendered, the ministry said.

Özsöğüt's capture was announced last week by the Istanbul Security Directorate Anti-Terrorism Branch Office, whose intelligence led to her capture in the Fatih Sultan Mehmet neighborhood of Istanbul's Sarıyer district.

She and two other PKK members were arrested with her, and authorities seized a gun, digital materials and organizational documents.

Wanted terrorists are categorized by different color groups in Turkey – including red, blue, green, orange and gray – depending on the level of threat they pose for the country's national security. Red is considered the highest threat level.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also announced Monday that 11 terrorists had been neutralized during anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a post on its official Twitter account, Turkish General Staff said airstrikes were conducted between Saturday and Sunday in eastern Hakkari and Erzincan provinces and Avasin-Basyan regions in northern Iraq.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decadeslong armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people including women and children have been killed.