Turkey intensifies counterterrorism ops in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have killed 11 terrorists in a number of operations in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq, military sources confirmed yesterday.

The Turkish General Staff on its official Twitter account said that its fighter jets hit multiple PKK terrorist positions in eastern Turkey's Hakkari, Erzincan and in northern Iraq's Avaşin-Basyan region during the weekend.

Turkey has regularly targeted the PKK in northern Iraq since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union. Its decades-long terrorist campaign against Turkey has killed 40,000 people including women and children.

Meanwhile, at least 26 PKK terrorists were killed in counterterrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the Interior Ministry said yesterday.