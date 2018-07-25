3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Mardin province

US urges allies to fight against PKK, despite supporting YPG

Head of logistics for PKK killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq

Three PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province on Wednesday, according to security sources.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation is still ongoing in Mardin's Nusaybin district, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, some areas of southeastern Şırnak's Güçlükonak district have been declared as "special security zones" for 15 days.

A statement by the Şırnak Governorate said that citizens should not enter the areas in question without a permit during that period.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.