Turkish parliament ratifies anti-terrorism law

Parliament ratified an anti-terrorism law yesterday to support Turkey's fight against terrorism following the end of the state of emergency in the country.

The law sees a partial implementation of the state of emergency after major terrorist attacks to authorize the judiciary to collect evidence, detain suspects and impose media blackouts, if necessary.

A partial state of emergency will also be implemented during natural disasters to expedite the work of emergency services units.

According to the law, the authority of the governors will be enhanced, administrative control mechanisms will be established and the governor will be able to impose curfews.