YPG selling US weapons on black market in Syria

The PKK terrorist organization and its affiliates are selling weapons delivered by the Pentagon in the fight against Daesh on the black market in northern Syria.

According to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from local sources, the U.S. is continuing to supply new weapons to the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG). These reports come despite the fact the U.S. had promised Turkey that the terrorist organization will leave the areas that it occupied in northern Syria, especially the Manbij region and it would take back the weapons that it once provided to the YPG.

A U.S. convoy of 200 rigs loaded with heavy weapons and ammunition entered Syria recently, through the Semelka Border Gate that is under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

These same weapons are being sold on the black market by the YPG, which both funds the terrorist organization and prevents the U.S. from taking the weapons back.

While the PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, U.S. and the EU, Washington has treated its Syrian affiliate YPG as an ally in its anti-Daesh efforts. The situation often draws reactions from Turkey against its NATO ally.

The Manbij road map was announced following a meeting in Washington between Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early June.

The first patrols by Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.According to the road map, the YPG will entirely leave the region. Sources on the ground have claimed that those who have retreated so far were high-level terrorists of the Manbij Military Council. Most of them had come from northern Iraq's Qandil mountain region, where the PKK headquarters are located.

The sources added that many of the YPG terrorists were still in the region, reportedly claiming to be from Manbij in order not to retreat.

Meanwhile, the İP member Marco Rubio, a senate of Florida, stated that the YPG has turned into a "rebellious" organization and the Syrian regime will try to develop relations with it in order to gains support from the Kurds.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said that this convergence between the two is a big problem for Turkey

It was reported on Monday that YPG has been negotiating with the Syrian regime in order to handover Manbij back to them rather than leaving it to the Turkish military forces.

As a response to Turkey's deal with the U.S. to clear the region from terrorists, the YPG has been trying to strengthen its alliance with the regime forces and has resisted leaving Manbij, the reports stated.