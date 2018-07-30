46 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in counterterror ops across Turkey, n. Iraq

At least 36 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" as part of anti-terror operations across Turkey over the past week, the Interior Ministry said Monday, as the Turkish military announced 10 PKK terrorists had been neutralized in northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 1,994 counterterror operations from July 23-30 in ground raids and airstrikes.

The ministry said 18 of the terrorists were killed, six others were captured, and 12 surrendered to authorities.

The Turkish military said Monday another 10 PKK terrorists were neutralized during counterterror operations in northern Iraq.

In a post on its official Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said that the operations were conducted on July 29 against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Metina region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.