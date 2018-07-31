Turkish court rejects appeal for terror-linked US pastor Brunson to be released

A Turkish court on Tuesday rejected an appeal for terror-linked U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson to be released from house arrest during his trial, according to TRT Haber.

The appeal made by Brunson's lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt on Wednesday was rejected by the 2nd and 3rd Heavy Penal Courts in Izmir, where Brunson is living under house arrest.

Halavurt reportedly objected to the decision that converted Brunson's detention into two years of house arrest and demanded the removal of the ban that keeps him from leaving the country.

Brunson, who was previously jailed for his links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the PKK, was released on July 25 following an appeal by Halavurt who objected his extended detention in an earlier hearing, citing health problems the 50-year-old defendant suffers from.

The Second High Criminal Court in Izmir, where Brunson ran the Resurrection Church, ordered his house arrest and a ban on travel abroad for the pastor.