Turkey takes control of FETÖ-linked schools in Ivory Coast

The Maarif Foundation, a state-run education body, has taken over four schools linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Ivory Coast.

Esra Demir, the Turkish ambassador in Abidjan, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Ivory Coast has shown great solidarity with Turkey after the defeated coup on July 15, 2016.

"The handover of FETÖ-affiliated schools to the Maarif Foundation is a development which confirms the strong bonds and friendship between the two countries," she said.

Birol Akgün, the head of the Maarif Foundation, said more FETÖ-affiliated schools would be handed over to the foundation especially in Africa.

"Ivory Coast authorities transferred four FETÖ affiliated schools with 300 students to our foundation. After the June 24 election, international politics is changing in favor of Turkey," Demir said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the July 15 coup attempt, which left 250 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, including the military, police, judiciary, and schools.

Currently, Turkey's Maarif Foundation, which is responsible for Turkey's education activities abroad in coordination with the Education Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry, is running operations to take over FETÖ-linked schools in African countries.

Since its establishment, the foundation has made official contact with 90 countries, appointed directors to 40 countries so far and currently runs 101 schools.

In a total of 12 countries, including Niger, Chad, Somalia and Sudan, 94 schools with more than 10,000 students have been transferred to the Maarif Foundation from FETÖ schools with the help of the governments of those countries.

In total, 80 percent of Maarif's 12,000 students are from Africa. The latest transfer of schools was made in Congo through the cooperation between the two countries' governments. Estimated at its peak to be worth $25 billion in 2012, FETÖ was considered an economic powerhouse enjoying support from its transnational network of trading companies and businesses.

A key element of this vast economic network is the school system operated by the group in the U.S., Africa, the Balkans, Central Asia, East Asia and Southeast Asia - virtually everywhere on Earth. The commercial and financial structuring of FETÖ has focused on building schools in African countries.