Racist PYD member shot a US Marine for helping non-Kurdish people, terrorist group denied first aid

A terrorist from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is overwhelmingly comprised of Democratic Union Party (PYD) militants, shot one of his American patrons for medically helping a non-Kurdish wounded man, journalist Paul Szoldra revealed on Wednesday in an exclusive to military news website Task and Purpose.

The incident has been well kept as a secret since the beginning by the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Szoldra said.

According to the piece, a vehicle containing around eight dead or wounded civilians came close to a gate manned by SDF militants, and the terrorists told American soldiers that it was just a car having a trouble running outside, which quickly turned out to be a lie.

U.S. Marines, after seeing a child "soaked in blood" and a truck bed filled with wounded or dead civilians, decided to provide medical assistance. The PYD/SDF terrorists linked to PKK that is known for its racist views against non-Kurdish people, said that the wounded should not be aided because they were not Kurdish, in clear violation of the Geneva Convention.

Marines Sgt. Cameron Halkovich and Cpl. Kane Downey later pushed the SDF soldiers out of the way and opened the gate, with Army surgical team arriving to the scene and starting treatment.

"It was purely racial. They refused to give them an ambulance," one source was quoted as saying in the piece.

"Army medics managed to save four of the victims, according to the first source. But the SDF 'was not happy,' the other source said," Szoldra added in the piece.

"The Kurds even threatened to kick the Marines out of the compound for their humanitarian act."

Later on, Downey heard two gunshots and saw his comrade Halkovich lying on the ground, with an armed terrorist standing beside him. Dropping the attacker dead with two quick shots to the chest, "Halko was shot," the journalist added.

Even though the OIR denies the incident and tries to keep it a secret, the shooting did happen, Szoldra says. "According to the award citation for the Joint Service Commendation Medal that Downey would receive in March for what was called a 'shooting incident,' the Marine 'acted decisively to eliminate the threat to his comrade' before applying a tourniquet to Halkovich's leg and fireman-carrying him to the surgical facility."

The U.S. government has long supported the YPG terrorist group with a vast amount of military equipment and heavy armament to fight Daesh.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has also officially confirmed that its sees the PYD, which is headed by chairman Salih Muslum, as the Syrian wing of the internationally-recognized terror group PKK.

Under its "The World Factbook" section and Syria subcategory, the agency listed the Syria-based PYD as a PKK branch under foreign-based terrorist groups.





Nevertheless, the U.S. still continues to aid and abet PKK terror in Syria.