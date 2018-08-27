Senior PKK member killed in northern Iraq

At least nine PKK terrorists, including a senior member, have been killed in counterterrorism operations in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq, Turkish officials said yesterday.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, six terrorists were killed in the eastern provinces of Bingöl, Ağrı, and Tunceli.

One of the terrorists, identified as Mehmet Şirin, code-named Poyraz Ağır, was on Turkey's most wanted terrorists list.

During operations in Bingöl's Karlıova district, one Turkish soldier was killed and two others were wounded, said the Bingöl Governorship in a statement.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in northern Iraq's Avaşin-Basyan region, according to the Turkish General Staff.

Two other terrorists, including a senior member of the PKK, were captured alive in northern Iraq, the Interior Ministry said.

The senior terrorist figure, identified as Mazlum Kaçan, code-named Mazlum Goyi, was a member of the executive board of the Kel Mehmet front. The other PKK terrorist was Lezgin Yarar, code-named Kahraman.

Earlier on Saturday, a Turkish soldier succumbed to his wounds from a PKK terrorist attack in eastern Turkey, the military confirmed.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the soldier was wounded in a counterterrorism operation in Ağrı on Tuesday.

In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.