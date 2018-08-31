Military conducts counterterrorism ops in Turkey, northern Iraq

Turkey forces on Wednesday killed 15 PKK terrorists during operations in the south of the country and northern Iraq, the military said.

The Turkish General Staff said six PKK terrorists were killed in an air-backed counterterrorism operation in a rural area in the southern Hatay province. Turkish airstrikes also killed nine PKK terrorists in the Gara region, in northern Iraq, the army said in a separate tweet.

Also, Turkish gendarme units captured two PKK terrorists alive in the country's southeastern province of Hakkari early yesterday.

The governorship of Hakkari said security forces were carrying out a counterterror operation in a village in Yüksekova district when the terrorists were caught.

It is reported that the gendarmes were backed by an armed unmanned vehicle in the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.