World Syriacs criticize US-backed YPG oppression in Syria

The World Council of Arameans (Syriacs) has criticized the closure of their schools by PKK-affiliated groups in northeastern Syria, pointing to the oppressive policies of militants of the terrorist group.

Sarah Bakir, a representative of the council, said on Wednesday that the militants of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, had closed four schools in northeastern Syria's Qamishli, Derik and Darbasiyah (Al-Malikiyah), which are under their control.

"The self-proclaimed and unrecognized YPG government has authority over its legal grounds," Bakir said.

Syriacs in the region have faced confiscation of properties, killings, kidnappings, forced conscription and now the closure of schools.

"The people are fed up with tyrants and their proxies infringing on their human rights," Bakir added.

A protest was organized by the Christian community of Syria on Tuesday against local security forces of the YPG in Hasakah province of northern Syria, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Dozens of Christians gathered in the center of Qamishli to protest the closure of two Christian schools in mid-August. The protesters shouted slogans, demanding their schools to be reopened.

The protesters were confronted by the YPG terrorists, who opened fire in the air to disperse the crowd. The crowd dissolved after an hour-long demonstration.

The U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG, has long been a cause of tension between Ankara and Washington.

The United States had also given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite Ankara's repeated warnings that the group is organically linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S., Turkey and the European Union.

In an interview with AA, Johny Messo, president of the World Council of Arameans, said the YPG terrorists demanded the incorporation of the Kurdish language and textbooks in the school curriculum. The terrorist group also expects the Syriacs to license their schools to exist, he said.

The YPG has used schools in areas under its control to indoctrinate students with its militarist, ethnocentric ideologies. The terrorist organization has been teaching militarist ideas based on ethnic belonging in the schools for three years now.

During the upcoming academic year, the YPG reportedly hopes to expand the use of its curriculum to high schools. The YPG hopes to make the curriculum it teaches to primary schools and ninth grades more widespread by teaching it to the 10th and 11th grades, as well.

Parents who aim to keep their children away from terrorist propaganda lean toward private schools; however, the terrorist organization has not left these schools untouched either, raiding, threatening and eventually shutting them down.

According to the report, the Assad regime controls about 59 percent of Syria, while the YPG terror group controls 27.7 percent of the country.