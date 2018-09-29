Dutch foreign minister recognizes YPG-PKK link

The Netherlands acknowledged the linkage between the PKK terrorist organization and its Syrian wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) on Friday.

Answering questions of Dutch parliamentarians in regards to his government's support to groups in Syria, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok said that the "The YPG is connected to the PKK which is listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union. Moreover, the YPG is fighting against both the regime forces and moderate opposition forces to realize its objective of establishing an autonomous region." Underlining that his government did not give support to the YPG or the PKK under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Blok added that there are several reports on human rights violations perpetrated by the YPG. Commenting on violations of human rights, Blok underscored that Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch documented both the PKK's and YPG's violations, and these include the oppression of local people, forcing them to flee from the region, kidnapping children and recruiting child soldiers.

Referring to arms support by the United States to the YPG, Blok indicated: "If the arms had been only used in the fight against Daesh, a legal foundation could be created. Reports of human rights violations, contacts of the YPG with the Syrian regime and the link between the YPG and the PKK are the reasons why the Netherlands government is not supporting the SDF." The PKK's Syrian-affiliate the YPG has been a serious security concern for Turkey. The group is organically linked to the PKK, a group listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S., Turkey and the European Union. In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG's ultimate aim is to establish an autonomous region in northern Syria. The U.S. has been supporting the YPG militarily under the pretext of fighting Daesh, causing tensions between the U.S. and Turkey. The weapons are ultimately transferred to the PKK and used against Turkey. Ankara previously carried out Operation Euphrates Shield in al-Bab and Operation Olive Branch in Afrin to secure Turkey's southern border by eliminating YPG terrorists. After liberating the city, Ankara said it might take its operations further east to Manbij unless the YPG terrorist group left the strategically important city.