Turkey criticizes US for not complying with Manbij deal as YPG maintains regional presence

Ankara continues to voice its frustration as Washington drags its feet in complying with the Manbij deal, leaving the People's Protection Units' (YPG) presence in the province yet to be filtered out. The U.S. has failed to comply with the agreed timeline set for the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG from the northern Syrian province of Manbij, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters in New York on the last day of his visit to the country to attend the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations, Erdoğan emphasized that YPG terrorists are still in the province since the U.S. did not keep its promise regarding the Manbij road map that two countries agreed on in June.

"The United States certainly did not comply with the agreed calendar for the Manbij road map; the YPG did not exit the area. The real owners of the region are not settled in yet," Erdoğan said.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of the YPG from the city in order to stabilize the region. Both countries conducted separate coordinated patrols in the region between areas liberated by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield and Manbij, according to Turkish officials. Separate patrols in the region began on June 18; however, joint patrols have yet to be conducted.

Despite the failure on the U.S.' part, the coordinated independent patrolling of the two states continues in the region, the latest and 52nd of which took place Friday.

Last week, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said the two countries have almost completed work on joint patrols in northern Syria's Manbij area and those patrols and joint training will begin soon. In a news conference with journalists, Kalın underlined that Ankara expected the Manbij road map to be implemented as planned with no delays and would do whatever necessary to do so.

Although Turkey has criticized the slow pace of the deal's implementation and the lack of progress in the withdrawal of the terrorists, the U.S. still insists that it is complying with the agreement. U.S. military spokesman Col. Sean J. Ryan said on Sept.19 that Washington is sticking to its agreement with Turkey on a road map for the northern Syrian province of Manbij, emphasizing there are few elements from the YPG left in the area.

Turkey recognizes that the PKK and the YPG are organically linked terrorist groups. The U.S., however, while listing the PKK as a terrorist group, has supported the YPG militarily under the pretext of fighting Daesh. The U.S. has previously provided truckloads of military support to the YPG, which functions under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), despite Ankara's warnings. In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

U.S. to stay in Syria as long as rival Iran remains in regionMeanwhile, James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative on Syria, said Thursday that the U.S. will stay in Syria as long as its rival Iran maintains its presence, but the U.S. role will not necessarily involve troops. Jeffrey was clarifying recent comments by senior officials who appeared to suggest that troops would stay indefinitely to counter Iran.

When asked if U.S. President Donald Trump was making the U.S. withdrawal contingent on the removal of Iranian forces, Jeffrey told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations assembly that, "The president wants us in Syria until that and the other conditions are met."