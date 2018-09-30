Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 11 PKK terrorists in n. Iraq

Turkish jets "neutralized" at least 11 PKK terrorists as part of anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the military said Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a written statement, the Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes carried out in the Hakurk and Zap regions on Saturday neutralized four terrorists.

Another seven terrorists were neutralized in the Gara region of northern Iraq, the army said Sunday.

The strikes also destroyed shelters and ammunition depots belonging to the terrorists, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.