17-year-old YPG recruit killed in armed conflict

Yasemin Arif, a 17-year-old who was forcefully recruited by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate, was killed in a conflict in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

According to the statement shared on the terror group's social media accounts, she was killed while fighting with Daesh in the city of Hajin in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province. She was forcefully recruited by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in 2015 and has been involved in armed conflicts since then, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported yesterday.

Just like Arif, 14-year-old Salima from al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria was also forcefully recruited by the YPG, local sources shared with AA. The whereabouts of the Salima so far remain unknown.

The YPG increased its child recruitment during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch local sources said. In a report released by Human Rights Watch, photographs of the recruited children were revealed as well as information about them being killed in armed conflicts.

There were also photographs of child soldiers seized from terrorist bases in Afrin after the area was cleared of YPG elements via Operation Olive Branch, launched on Jan. 20 this year and ended in late March.

With U.S. and French support, the YPG/PKK terrorist group recently launched an offensive against Deir ez-Zor's city of Hajin with the a

im of retaking it from Daesh.