4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in airstrike in northern Iraq

Four PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in an airstrike on Sunday in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish military.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish Armed Forces said on its official Twitter account that the terrorists, who were preparing to attack Turkish bases, were neutralized via airstrike in northern Iraq's Hakurk region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.