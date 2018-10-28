Turkey will not allow any terror threats near border, defense minister says

Turkey will not allow any entity or terror corridor that threatens the country's unity or integrity, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

"The formation of any entity that threatens our unity and integrity, the creation of a terror corridor near our borders ... or any step in the region contrary to Turkey will never be allowed," Akar said in a statement marking Turkey's Republic Day, celebrated every year on Oct. 29 since 1925.

Akar said Turkey resolutely continues its fight against terror groups, particularly the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) — the group behind the defeated coup in 2016 — as well as the terrorist PKK and its Syrian branches the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG), and Daesh, adding: "This struggle will not cease until the last terrorist is neutralized."

"Turkey has once again shown it can overcome any difficulty by bonding together and defending its freedom, democracy and independence by defeating the failed July 15 coup," the minister said.

"The Republic of Turkey believes in the importance of finding peaceful, permanent, and fair solutions to problems without being indifferent to the suffering of the people, and tensions and conflicts around it," he said.

"Turkey will continue to be a hope for oppressed countries with its strong democracy and dedication to humanitarian values," Akar said.

Akar expressed his gratitude for Turkey's founding President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founders, martyrs and veterans.

Turkey's Republic Day celebrates Oct. 29, 1923, when the Turkish Parliament amended the constitution to change the system of government to a republic. It concluded the four-year independence war against several countries, including Greece and officially marked the end of the Ottoman Empire. Atatürk was elected as the first president of the Republic. The day is celebrated since 1925.