Turkey hits YPG positions east of Euphrates in Syria

The Turkish military yesterday targeted the terrorist People's Protection Units (YPG) positions east of the Euphrates River in Syria with artillery shells.

The bombardment targeted the Zor Magar area to the west of northern Syria's Ayn al-Arab region and was aimed at preventing "terrorist activities," including the construction of trenches and barricades by the YPG terrorists. The operation came following YPG attacks on Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions in Marea town in northern Aleppo yesterday, leaving three people dead and five wounded. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Turkey's intention to clear northern Syria, both east and west of the Euphrates River, of YPG terrorists on Saturday during the quartet meeting on Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Turkey has long said it will not allow the YPG to remain present in the region, as it is considered organically linked with the PKK. Yet, continuous U.S. support to the YPG has made the group establish itself militarily in the region.

The YPG's ultimate aim is to establish an autonomous region in northern Syria by connecting the northwestern Afrin canton to the Kobani and Jazeera cantons in the northeast, which would provide the group access to the Mediterranean Sea. On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to push YPG and Daesh terrorists from northwestern Syria's Afrin region. On March 18, Turkish troops and affiliated FSA forces liberated Afrin district center, a move that has put a large dent in the group's plans in the region.