5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations in SE Turkey, n. Iraq

Five terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey, the Turkish army said Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists who were plotting attacks on Turkish bases were neutralized on Monday in Iraq's Hakurk region and southeastern Turkey's Hakkari province, the army said.

Shelters and arms depot belonging to the terrorists were destroyed, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.