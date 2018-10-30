Turkey-US joint patrols in Syria's Manbij could start today-tomorrow, Defense Minister Akar says

Turkey is determined to focus attention on east of Euphrates in Syria, Erdoğan says

Turkey to launch larger scale anti-terror ops east of Euphrates River in Syria, Erdoğan says

Joint Turkish-U.S. patrols in northern Syria's Manbij district could begin Tuesday or Wednesday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"The training process is completed, today or tomorrow we will begin the joint patrols [with the U.S.]," Akar said Tuesday.

According to the minister, Turkey's next area of activity after Manbij will be terror targets east of Euphrates river.

Speaking at the parliament earlier Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey will soon launch a large scale anti-terror operation east of Euphrates.

As agreed by the two NATO allies in June, Turkish and U.S. forces are currently carrying out patrols in Manbij, but those are independent of each other. Creating joint patrols is seen as a way to tamp down potential violence between the various groups in the area.

The Manbij patrols are part of a "road map" that Ankara and Washington agreed on in June to defuse tensions amid demands for the withdrawal of the U.S.-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists.

Manbij has been a major sticking point in the strained relations between the U.S. and Turkey. Ankara considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD)'s armed wing, the U.S.-backed YPG, a terror group that is linked to the PKK — an internationally-recognized terror organization.