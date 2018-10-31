23 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes in northern Iraq

At least 23 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in airstrikes in northern Iraq on Wednesday, according to the Turkish army.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish Armed Forces said on its official Twitter account that the terrorists were neutralized via airstrikes in northern Iraq's Qandil, Avashin, Gara and Metina regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.