34 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Şırnak, n. Iraq

A total of 11 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq over the last two days, the Turkish military said Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, Turkish General Staff said the armed forces conducted airstrikes in rural area of southeastern Şırnak province and northern Iraq's Gara, Zap and Metina areas on Oct. 30-31.

The airstrikes also destroyed shelters and ammunition depots belonging to the terror group, it added.



Meanwhile, Turkish Armed Forces said on its official Twitter account on Wednesday evening that 23 additional PKK terrorists were neutralized via airstrikes in northern Iraq's Qandil, Avashin, Gara and Metina regions

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.