Turkish shelling kills 4 terrorists east of Euphrates in Syria

Turkey will not allow any terror threats near border, defense minister says

FSA fortifies positions for possible offensive against YPG in northern Syria

Turkey ready to clear YPG from east of Euphrates River in Syria, Erdoğan says

Turkish artillery fire on Wednesday killed four People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in Ayn al-Arab area east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

Six more terrorists were injured in the shelling, Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

Turkish-made T-155 Fırtına howitzers were fired from the Syrian border line in southeastern Turkey's Şanlıurfa province, the agency added.

On Sunday, the Turkish military shelled YPG positions in the Zor Magar area to the west of Ayn al-Arab region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday reiterated Turkey's determination to conduct an anti-terror operation in northern Syria on the east of the Euphrates, saying preparations and plans for an offensive against the YPG terrorist were complete.

YPG is the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) — the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and NATO. The PKK has been fighting the Turkish state for the last 40 years in a conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Turkey considers the YPG's presence on its border with Syria a grave threat to its national security.

In response to YPG and Daesh threats near its border, Turkey carried out two cross-border military campaigns in the past two years. The Turkish military and Free Syrian Army (FSA) captured bordering Jarablus, al-Rai and al-Bab districts from the Daesh terrorist group through Operation Euphrates Shield launched in August 2016. On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to push the YPG and Daesh terrorists from northwestern Syria's Afrin, liberating the region on March 18 with the help of FSA forces.